Published on Nov 23 2016 12:26 PM in Private Label tagged: Aldi

Aldi today launched their range of novelty Christmas wear.

The German supermarket’s range of festive clothing will be available from 128 Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday 4th December.

The collection includes festive wear for all of the family including knitwear, t-shirts, socks, slippers, hats as well as Christmas Pet Jumpers, priced at €6.99 each.

