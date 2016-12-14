Teen Baker Becomes Aldi's Youngest Supplier

Published on Dec 14 2016 10:31 AM

Aldi has announced that they are now stocking muffins baked by 16 year old year old student Éabha Campbell. The muffins hit the grocery retailers shelves at the weekend.

Campbell came to their attention earlier this year when she won the National Junior Baker title. The competition which took place on 22nd September at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore was run in association with the Irish Countrywomens Association (ICA).

Campbell based her winning muffin recipe on 'Gur' cake, which was sold on the streets of Dublin in 1916.

Finbar McCarthy, group buying director at Aldi said: “We are delighted to have a new premium bread product to offer our Aldi customers. Phyllis’s bread will be sold in all our stores for €1.59. In addition to this, Éabha’s 1916 themed muffins will be on sale for €1.79 per two pack.”

This was the young bakers second year winning who was also won in the same category in 2015.

"I couldn’t believe I was chosen as the winner two years in a row,” said reigning champion Éabha. “This has been an unbelievable experience for me again this year, and the fact that I will get to see my muffins on sale in Aldi stores all over the country really is the icing on the cake!” She added.

Phyllis McGoverns whose brown bread came first place and is also now stocked by Aldi.

It was highlighted that on the day, all four judges concluded that Phyllis’s bread was the best brown bread in the country.

Eileen Brennan, former winner and one of this year's judges said, “As the final four breads were presented on the table, we all stood back and pointed to the same bread, everyone was in total agreement. Phyllis’s brown bread was visually very attractive, its texture was perfect and it tasted delicious. It ticked all the boxes.”

Phyllis’s brown bread is being made by Stapleton’s Bakery in Roscrea, Co Tipperary for the German retailer.

Winner Brennan said, “I’m thrilled to think that my brown bread which I have been making daily for family and guests for nearly 40 years, will now be available for everyone to buy and taste at Aldi stores all over Ireland!”

Aldi currently operates 128 stores nationwide.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern