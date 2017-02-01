Aldi Reveals It's Kids Rugby Panel Ahead of RBS 6 Nations Kick Off

Published on Feb 1 2017 4:01 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Aldi / Featured Posts / Barry Murphy / RBS 6 Nations



Aldi today announced the child pundits who have secured a place in it's kids rugby panel.

Charlie Geelon (9) from Shankill, Dublin, Donncha Flannery (7) from Tramore, Waterford, Charlotte De Chellance (9) from Kildare and Dylan Vickers (8) from Wicklow Town will be putting their punditry skills to the test, before, during and after each of the forthcoming Ireland RBS 6 Nations games which will be aired on RTE.

The Aldi Kids Rugby Panel which will be anchored by comedian Barry Murphy will kick start this weekend.

Earlier this month, the retailer teamed up with RTE to give kids the chance at rugby punditry, which is part of its partnership with the IRFU.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern