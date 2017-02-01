Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Aldi Reveals It's Kids Rugby Panel Ahead of RBS 6 Nations Kick Off

Published on Feb 1 2017 4:01 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Aldi / Featured Posts / Barry Murphy / RBS 6 Nations

Aldi Reveals It's Kids Rugby Panel Ahead of RBS 6 Nations Kick Off


Aldi today announced the child pundits who have secured a place in it's kids rugby panel.

Charlie Geelon (9) from Shankill, Dublin, Donncha Flannery (7) from Tramore, Waterford, Charlotte De Chellance (9) from Kildare and Dylan Vickers (8) from Wicklow Town will be putting their punditry skills to the test, before, during and after each of the forthcoming Ireland RBS 6 Nations games which will be aired on RTE.

The Aldi Kids Rugby Panel which will be anchored by comedian Barry Murphy will kick start this weekend.

Earlier this month, the retailer teamed up with RTE to give kids the chance at rugby punditry, which is part of its partnership with the IRFU.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Checkout Conference 2017 in association with dunnhumby: Survive... Or Thrive

Checkout Conference 2017 in association with dunnhumby: Survive... Or Thrive
Super-Premium Wines & Spirits Show 25% Rise In Sales

Super-Premium Wines & Spirits Show 25% Rise In Sales
Retail Ireland Says Sector Struggling To Meet Christmas Expectations

Retail Ireland Says Sector Struggling To Meet Christmas Expectations
Repak Survey Exposes Irish Thoughts On Recycling

Repak Survey Exposes Irish Thoughts On Recycling

Latest in Retail

Lidl Wins Planning Permission In Spite Of Tesco's Opposition Wed, 1 Feb 2017

Lidl Wins Planning Permission In Spite Of Tesco's Opposition
Spar Launches ‘Better Choices’ Advertising Campaign Mon, 30 Jan 2017

Spar Launches ‘Better Choices’ Advertising Campaign
SuperValu's Partnership With WIN|WIN Expected To Deliver €10m Revenue Boost To Hospitality Sector Mon, 30 Jan 2017

SuperValu's Partnership With WIN|WIN Expected To Deliver €10m Revenue Boost To Hospitality Sector
Lidl To Host Valentine’s Day ‘Singles Shopping Night’ Fri, 27 Jan 2017

Lidl To Host Valentine’s Day ‘Singles Shopping Night’