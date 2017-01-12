Almost 60% Break Their New Years Resolution By Second Week In January

Published on Jan 12 2017 10:39 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / aramark / Trending Post

59.6% of people break their New Year's resolution by the 11th January, according to new research by Opinion Matters.

The research which was commissioned by Aramark found that women have better willpower as their resolution lasts 40.6 days, compared to the average man’s resolution which lasts 34.4 days.

Speaking at the launch of Healthy for Life, Frank Gleeson, Aramark’s MD & COO for Northern Europe, said “When these new statistics showed that the majority of people break their New Year’s Resolutions by the second week of January, we decided to launch our Healthy for Life programme to make staying healthy that little bit easier.”

Based on the results of this research, Aramark has launched its 2017 programme ‘Healthy for Life’ that aims to support sticking to New Year's healthier resolutions easier.

Gleeson added, “Healthy for Life encourages people to choose healthy alternatives, which we’ve included in our sites across the UK and Ireland, but more importantly to make healthy changes that are realistic. Resolutions that are unrealistic, like extreme diets, are harder to maintain and upkeep. Instead of trying to commit to a 5k run every day, it’s better to start off with easier milestones, like a 20 minute walk every evening and build up from there. Similarly, instead of eliminating all ‘treat’ foods from your diet, reduce them. By starting with smaller changes, resolutions are easier to keep.”

