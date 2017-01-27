Applegreen, Lusk Celebrates €88.5m EuroMillions Ticket Sale By Repricing Fuel To 88.5c

Published on Jan 27 2017 11:24 AM in Private Label tagged: National Lottery / Applegreen / Applegreen plc / Euromillions

Applegreen Motorway Service, Lusk whas reduced the cost of petrol and diesel to 88.5 cent per litre to celebrate the sale of the EuroMillions Winning Ticket Of €88,587,275 for today (Friday 27th January).

The celebratory offer will be available this morning until stocks last.

Dermot Griffin, National Lottery, Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to see another EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland. EuroMillions continues to capture the imagination of our players and you never know, we could have another lucky jackpot winner tonight, with a guaranteed jackpot of €17m.”

This is the third biggest ever EuroMillions win in Ireland and the third EuroMillions jackpot win of the last twelve months.

