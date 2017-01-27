Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Applegreen, Lusk Celebrates €88.5m EuroMillions Ticket Sale By Repricing Fuel To 88.5c

Published on Jan 27 2017 11:24 AM in Private Label tagged: National Lottery / Applegreen / Applegreen plc / Euromillions

Applegreen, Lusk Celebrates €88.5m EuroMillions Ticket Sale By Repricing Fuel To 88.5c

 

Applegreen Motorway Service, Lusk whas reduced the cost of petrol and diesel to 88.5 cent per litre to celebrate the sale of the EuroMillions Winning Ticket Of €88,587,275 for today (Friday 27th January).

The celebratory offer will be available this morning until stocks last.

Dermot Griffin, National Lottery, Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to see another EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland.  EuroMillions continues to capture the imagination of our players and you never know, we could have another lucky jackpot winner tonight, with a guaranteed jackpot of €17m.”

This is the third biggest ever EuroMillions win in Ireland and the third EuroMillions jackpot win of the last twelve months.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

€11 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Spar Kinlough

€11 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Spar Kinlough
National Lottery Announces Second Daily Million Draw

National Lottery Announces Second Daily Million Draw
National Lottery Launches Money Multiplier Scratch Cards

National Lottery Launches Money Multiplier Scratch Cards
'Ticket Checking' Setbacks Hit Lottery Machines

'Ticket Checking' Setbacks Hit Lottery Machines

Latest in Private Label

M&S Launches First Vegan Sandwiches To Meet Demand Tue, 24 Jan 2017

M&S Launches First Vegan Sandwiches To Meet Demand
Maxol Launches Exclusive New Car Care Range Wed, 18 Jan 2017

Maxol Launches Exclusive New Car Care Range
Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts Tue, 20 Dec 2016

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts
Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt Tue, 20 Dec 2016

Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt