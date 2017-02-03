Applegreen's Chief Financial Officer Paul Lynch Steps Down

Published on Feb 3 2017 2:10 PM in Private Label tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Applegreen

Applegreen announced today that it's Chief Financial Officer, Paul Lynch, will be leaving the company.

Lynch started in the position with the forecourt in July 2014 and became a board member in August 2014.

The company said that he played an 'influential' role in planning and managing Applegreen's listing on AIM and ESM in June 2015. In addition, he led the finance and IT segments and built and managed investor relations.

According to Bob Etchingham, CEO: "On behalf of everybody in Applegreen, I would like to thank Paul for his considerable contribution to the development of the business.

"He played a pivotal role in the IPO and has considerably enhanced the finance and IT function which has been of significant benefit to the company. We wish him well in the years ahead."

Applegreen, which is expanding its presence as a petrol forecourt retailer in the UK and the US, reached €70 million on its IPO on the Irish Stock Exchange in June 2015.

In wishing Applegreen well, Mr. Lynch stated that the Company had “travelled a long distance and is now well placed to meet its strategic objectives”.

