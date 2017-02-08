Avoca Extends Hummus Recall As Precautionary Measure

Published on Feb 8 2017 10:43 AM in Retail tagged: Avoca

Avoca has extended its recall of batches of Avoca Hummus and Avoca Colcannon from Saturday, 4 February, to include batches of its Avoca Caramelised Onion Hummus and Avoca Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, with use by date ’09.02.17’ and batch codes ‘J30’ and ‘F01’ (on the red pepper hummus products).

The previous recall was due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the foods. Although it is not yet known whether the further products contain the bacteria, they are being recalled as a precautionary measure while testing is underway.

These products were only sold in Avoca stores. They have been withdrawn from sale and a point of sale recall notice has been displayed. Consumers are instructed not to eat products matching the batch descriptions above and to return them to an Avoca store.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil