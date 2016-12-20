Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt

Published on Dec 20 2016 10:51 AM in Private Label tagged: Trending Posts / Avoca / Trending Post

Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt

 

Avoca has opened it's first butcher in Salt, Monkstown. The range of meat that is on offer was hand selected by Avoca's master butcher James Kenny who has worked in the industry for over 20 years.

The range of meats on offer includes a broad selection of wild Irish game, including pheasant, mallard, snipe, wild game, and rabbit.

The artisan butcher will also have a dry-aging cabinet, where it will be possible to dry age meat to customers’ requirements, for up to 60 days.

Established in 1732 as a handweaving company, Avoca continues today to produce quality wool products from the original site at Avoca, Co. Wicklow.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions
Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes

Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes
Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide

Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide
Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts

Latest in Private Label

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts Tue, 20 Dec 2016

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts
SuperValu Confirms Export Deal To China Fri, 16 Dec 2016

SuperValu Confirms Export Deal To China
Teen Baker Becomes Aldi's Youngest Supplier Wed, 14 Dec 2016

Teen Baker Becomes Aldi's Youngest Supplier
Aldi Launch Festive Family Kits Wed, 23 Nov 2016

Aldi Launch Festive Family Kits