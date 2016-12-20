Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt

Published on Dec 20 2016 10:51 AM in Private Label tagged: Trending Posts / Avoca / Trending Post

Avoca has opened it's first butcher in Salt, Monkstown. The range of meat that is on offer was hand selected by Avoca's master butcher James Kenny who has worked in the industry for over 20 years.

The range of meats on offer includes a broad selection of wild Irish game, including pheasant, mallard, snipe, wild game, and rabbit.

The artisan butcher will also have a dry-aging cabinet, where it will be possible to dry age meat to customers’ requirements, for up to 60 days.

Established in 1732 as a handweaving company, Avoca continues today to produce quality wool products from the original site at Avoca, Co. Wicklow.

