Avoca Recalls Hummus Over Potentially 'Life Threatening' Bacteria

Published on Feb 6 2017 9:34 AM in Private Label tagged: The Food Safety Authority of Ireland

Avoca is recalling a single batch each of it's hummus and colcannon because of the presence of a potentially 'life threatening' bacteria listeria, according to a food alert issued by The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI)

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, which can be particularly harmful to those with a weak immune system, pregnant women or the elderly.

The FSAI have designated this a Category 1 alert – and consumers are advised not to eat the contaminated products. Consumers who have purchased the implicated batch should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase.

The affected batch code is 'J30' and the hummus 'Use By' date is 7 February, while the Colcannon 'Use By' date is 4 February, 2017.

The FSAI also outline that food businesses should remove the affected products from sale and clearly display a Point of Sale notice informing customers not to eat the affected products

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern