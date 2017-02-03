Barry Group Announces Three Key Appointments

Published on Feb 3 2017 5:51 PM in Retail tagged: Barry Group

Barry Group has made three recent key appointments according to a statement issued by the leading wholesale group today.

The group said it was 'delighted' with the following appointments.

Ciara Meany

Barry Group has appointed Ciara Meany to the position of Marketing Manager.

Ciara holds a Batchelor & Masters of Science in Food Marketing from University College Cork and joins Barry Group from BWG Foods, where she held the position of Brand Manager for EuroSpar.

Previously, Ciara held the role of Marketing and Communications Executive with Munster Rugby and also worked with Musgrave Retail Partners as Assistant Brand Manager for Centra.

Ciara will be responsible for drafting and implementing Marketing campaigns across Barry Group’s three retail brands; Costcutter, Carry Out and Quik Pick.

Kieran O’Farrell

Barry Group has appointed Kieran O’Farrell to the position of Head of Buying.

Kieran will bring his vast experience to the role having previously served as Head of Trading with ADM Londis LTD as well as Head of Grocery with Tesco Ireland.

Commenting on the appointment, Barry Group MD Jim Barry said: ‘Kieran brings a wealth of relevant experience with him and is exceptionally well known and respected across our business. His work ethic and credentials are second to none and I know he’ll play a major role in continuing to drive Barry Group forward’

Pat Bourke

Barry Group has appointed Pat Bourke to the position of Business Development Representative.

Pat will focus on developing on trade business for Barry Group in Cork city and county which includes pubs, hotels, restaurants and clubs. Pat will also be concentrating on Barry Group’s full beverage range which includes exclusive on-trade wine offerings, soft drinks, beers and ciders and spirits including high end gins and whiskeys.

Pat has extensive expertise in the industry having previously worked with Beamish and Crawford and C&C Gleeson group.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern