Belfast Airport Shows Support To Local Food & Drink Producers

Published on Dec 15 2016 12:52 PM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Belfast International Airport / Ulster Artisans and Food NI / Melting Pot Fudge / Anne's Pantry / Made with Love / Taste of Ulster

Belfast International Airport is showing it's support to local artisan producers by showcasing promotional activity featuring 30 local food and drink producers in it's arrivals concourse.

Northern Ireland's biggest airport will provide the local companies with a reach of millions of passagers on their arrival. The airport handles in excess of four million passengers a year to destinations in Britain, Europe and the US.

This follows the opening of the 'Taste of Ulster' shop earlier this year, which was launched to support Northern Ireland’s Year of Food and Drink 2016.

Products that will benefit from the marketing exercise include Made with Love, Melting Pot Fudge and Anne's Pantry to name but a few.

Evidently the shop which is supported by Ulster Artisans and Food NI has proven to be a great success to date as it is now set to become a permanent fixture at the airport.

