Published on Jan 24 2017 4:43 PM in Retail tagged: ASAI / The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (The ASAI) has introduced new guidance which outlines that bloggers and influencers must now fully declare marketing communications, according to a statement issued today. The new guidance entitled the ‘Recognisability of Marketing Communications’ issued by the ASAI also outlines the general requirements of advertisers across social media.

Where celebrities, bloggers or influencers are sponsored by brands or paid to promote a product it must be clear that these posts are marketing communications. In order to achieve this, the ASAI has suggested the use of a clearly identifiable hashtag such as #Ad or #SP. It clearly outlines that the brand association but be made clear from the beginning of the content.

Orla Twomey, CEO of the ASAI, said: “The area of influencer marketing has seen a number of in-depth conversations both online and in the media recently as consumers voice their concerns about bloggers who may or may not be declaring marketing communications. Bloggers have also engaged in online forums where they have discussed best practice in so far as what exactly needs to be disclosed and when. The new ASAI guidelines aim to address these concerns and develop a uniform set of standards applicable to both companies and the bloggers who deliver the marketing communications.”

Bloggers and online influencers are already required to adhere to the ASAI’s Code of Standards for Advertising and Marketing Communications in Ireland, which applies to all commercial marketing communications, regardless of the medium in which they appear. However, the onus is on the advertiser to ensure that Bloggers adhere to the ASAI Guidelines.

Twomey added: “As part of the ASAI’s ongoing Monitoring Service, the organisation has also begun monitoring blogs and online channels including social media. Furthermore the ASAI has also actively engaged with a number of bloggers to communicate the fact that the ASAI Code is applicable to all marketing and that all marketing communications must be declared. Feedback to date has been extremely positive as the ASAI aims to work with advertisers in the best interest of consumers, rather than against them.”

The aim is to ensure that all marketing communications are easily identifiable as being separate to independent editorial content.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern