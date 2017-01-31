Britvic Posts Growth For Q1 2017

Published on Jan 31 2017 9:53 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Britvic

Britvic has reported first quarter revenues of £351 million for 2017, representing an increase of 4.3% on the previous year. The drinks company notes that this strong start to the year was underpinned by volume growth of 3.9%.

In Ireland alone, revenue increased 6.4%, with both Counterpoint and Britvic’s branded business performing well, with Ballygowan in particular seeing strong growth.

Chief Executive of Britvic, Simon Litherland commented, "The new financial year has started well with group revenue 4.3% ahead of last year, continuing the good progress we made as a business in the prior year. Encouragingly all our key markets have delivered revenue growth.

"Whilst the external environment remains uncertain, we are confident that the strong execution of our marketing and innovation plans combined with disciplined revenue management and our cost saving initiatives will deliver full year results in line with market expectations."

