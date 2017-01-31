Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Britvic Posts Growth For Q1 2017

Published on Jan 31 2017 9:53 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Britvic

Britvic Posts Growth For Q1 2017

Britvic has reported first quarter revenues of £351 million for 2017, representing an increase of 4.3% on the previous year. The drinks company notes that this strong start to the year was underpinned by volume growth of 3.9%.

In Ireland alone, revenue increased 6.4%, with both Counterpoint and Britvic’s branded business performing well, with Ballygowan in particular seeing strong growth.

Chief Executive of Britvic, Simon Litherland commented, "The new financial year has started well with group revenue 4.3% ahead of last year, continuing the good progress we made as a business in the prior year. Encouragingly all our key markets have delivered revenue growth.

"Whilst the external environment remains uncertain, we are confident that the strong execution of our marketing and innovation plans combined with disciplined revenue management and our cost saving initiatives will deliver full year results in line with market expectations."

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Spar Launches ‘Better Choices’ Advertising Campaign

Spar Launches ‘Better Choices’ Advertising Campaign
Danone Actimel Launches New OOH Campaign

Danone Actimel Launches New OOH Campaign
Strong Roots Expands In The UK After Striking Deal With Waitrose

Strong Roots Expands In The UK After Striking Deal With Waitrose
Paul O’Connell Launches Aldi’s 3-Year Community Games Sponsorship

Paul O’Connell Launches Aldi’s 3-Year Community Games Sponsorship

Latest in A-Brands

Checkout Conference 2017 in association with dunnhumby: Survive... Or Thrive Mon, 30 Jan 2017

Checkout Conference 2017 in association with dunnhumby: Survive... Or Thrive
Kerry Group Staff To Take Industrial Action Today Mon, 30 Jan 2017

Kerry Group Staff To Take Industrial Action Today
Coca-Cola Zero Bike Scheme Facilitates Almost Five Million Journeys Fri, 27 Jan 2017

Coca-Cola Zero Bike Scheme Facilitates Almost Five Million Journeys
Glanbia Plans New US Cheese Production Facility In Joint Venture Fri, 27 Jan 2017

Glanbia Plans New US Cheese Production Facility In Joint Venture