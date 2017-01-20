Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Published on Jan 20 2017 12:32 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Topaz / Trending Post / Dublin Airport / Cantina

Cantina Mexican Street Food Launches At Topaz Dublin Airport

Cantina, has launched in Topaz Dublin airport. The first Cantina opened in Galway last year and following a €100,000 investment, the Mexican street food outlet has opened its latest addition on the exit road at the capitals airport, creating four new jobs.

MJ Tierney, Head of Marketing at Topaz said: “This is a really exciting time for Topaz and I am delighted to be here today to launch our newest Cantina which is bringing four new jobs to our service station here at Dublin Airport. With Cantina, we set out to deliver an experience that holds true to a country renowned for some of the best food in the world."

The Cantina menu consists solely of authentic Mexican influenced dishes such as taco’s and burritos, filled with Chorizo Con Carne, Beef Barbacoa or Chicken Asada. The outlet will also serve their popular naked burritos’ (AKA a burrito bowl).

Tierney added: "Over the past year, we have seen a tremendous response to the Cantina menu and we can’t wait to continue to spread the full Mexican street food experience across Ireland in 2017."

