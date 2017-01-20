CCPC Reminds Retailers And Grocery Wholesalers Compliance Reporting Deadline Is Nigh

Published on Jan 20 2017 3:33 PM in Retail tagged: Competition and Consumer Protection Commission

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued a reminder urging retailers and wholesalers to familiarise themselves with the compliance reporting requirements under the Grocery Goods Regulations (Regulations).

The Regulations apply to all retailers and wholesalers of food and drink operating in Ireland who have, or are part of a wider group with, a worldwide turnover in excess of €50 million.

In order to comply with the Regulations all relevant businesses must complete an annual compliance report.

Suppliers of grocery goods are also encouraged to familiarise themselves with the Regulations and engage with wholesalers/retailers that they supply on the changes arising from the new Regulations.

The first report covers the period from 30 April 2016 to 31 December 2016 and it must be submitted to the CCPC by 31 March, 2017.

The annual compliance report template and a guidance document, along with general information about the Regulations is available in the “Compliance for Business” section of www.ccpc.ie

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern