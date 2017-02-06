Centra Cements Its Position As Ireland's Number One Convenience Retailer

Published on Feb 6 2017 10:10 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Musgrave / Centra / Musgrave Group

Centra is continuing to lead the convenience market and has cemented its position as the leading retailer in its sector, according to a statement issued by the convenience retailer today.

It has recorder sales of €1.59 billion in 2016, which is a 3% increase on the previous year's performance.

According to Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of Centra: “Centra’s performance in 2016, reaching record sales of €1.59 billion, underlines our position as the market leader in Irish convenience retail. The fact that our sales figures have increased by 3% is reflective of our consumers’ positive response to our efforts in providing them with a new level of convenience shopping.

“It is a further testament to the success of Centra’s unique retail model, whereby Centra stores are independently owned and operated by 450 local retailers across Ireland. Our committed retailers are the driving force behind the brand’s continued growth.”

The company attributes its growth to its transformative ‘Live Every Day’ programme, with the introduction of healthier convenient food ranges and new in-store changes, which provides shoppers with more choice.

Centra plans to open 20 new stores, adding a total of 460 new jobs to the Centra network as part of a €20 million investment.

“As part of our strategy to redefine convenience, we have already invested €10 million in the introduction of a radical new Centra in-store experience. In 2017 we will continue to invest heavily to maintain our position as the leader in healthy convenience, refurbishing over 100 stores, adding 20 new stores to the Centra network and creating 460 new jobs as a result,” Kelleher added.

The new brand positioning comes in response to a growing consumer trend towards healthy alternatives which has so far seen Centra increase sales of salad boxes by 80%, a 46% rise in sales of raspberries, strawberries and blueberries, and a 22% increase in water sales.

