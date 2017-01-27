Coca-Cola Zero Bike Scheme Facilitates Almost Five Million Journeys

Published on Jan 27 2017 12:02 PM in A-Brands tagged: Coca-Cola / Coca-Cola Zero Sugar / National Transport Authority

Coca-Cola Zero Bikes facilitated almost five million journeys in 2016, according to a statement issued today.

In excess of 40 million kilometres have been cycled on the five schemes since they were established.

Seemingly, this equates to a distance of approximately 1,000 round-trips of the Earth.

Petre Șandru, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland, said: “Having a great public bike scheme on your doorstep makes it so much easier to integrate cycling into your everyday routine and the statistics released today are proof of that. Nearly five million journeys have been made possible in 2016 through the five schemes in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway and Limerick, and that’s something we are very proud to have supported.”

Collectively the scheme which operates across Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway and Limerick, has total of 91,850 subscribers, which is up from 74,740 the previous year.

Anne Graham, CEO, National Transport Authority, added: “There is no question that the bike schemes which are today found in cities across the country are important local transport infrastructure assets. Once established, it can be easy to take the schemes for granted, but as today’s statistics show, the public is using Coca-Cola Zero Bikes for the trips they make every day. That’s a really positive development. We look forward to collaborating with our partners to increase usage of the bikes in 2017, and further contribute to Ireland’s reputation as a hub for cycling and sustainable transportation internationally.”

