Danone Actimel Launches New OOH Campaign

Published on Jan 26 2017 3:24 PM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Danone / Kinetic / Actimel / Mindshare

Kinetic and Mindshare have teamed up with probiotic yogurt Danone Actimel, to promote its new campaign ‘Embrace Winter’. The campaign aims to connect with commuters and educate them on the benefits of starting each day with an Actimel and will be running across January.

To reach the commuter audience, Mindshare and Kinetic have planned a full Luas takeover campaign. An external tram wrap and internal Luas domination has been strategically placed on the Red Line, which features messages of encouragement, including #staystrong and ‘Embrace Winter’.

To help commuters start their day, Danone Actimel branded kiosks will be set-up at major Luas stations including the Red Cow (Red Line), Heuston (Red Line), Connolly (Red Line), Stillorgan (Green Line) and Balally (Green Line). In addition to this, brand ambassadors will be on hand each morning to offer consumers a sample of Danone Actimel.

Shauna Barry of Kinetic said: “Kinetic is thrilled to join forces with Danone and Mindshare to promote the ‘Embrace Winter’ campaign. We worked closely with the Danone team and Mindshare to identify the best way to connect and activate commuters on the move over the winter period. Actimel is an exciting brand and the use of sampling alongside the Luas OOH activity complements the contextual nature of the campaign.”

A contextual digital OOH is also running across DART and Rail stations from 6am to 10am targeting the morning rush.

Speaking about the campaign, Jane Ahlstrom, Account Director, Mindshare said: “Actimel’s ‘Stay Strong’ campaign is all about pinpointing the moments when consumers need to stay strong the most, Winter and the morning commute are two of these key moments. The partnership with Kinetic, JCDecaux and Mixtape Marketing was truly a great way to create standout across the busy commute with an impactful takeover on Luas supported with contextual commuter formats and multi-station sampling. The sampling activation ensured we surprised commuters and helped them to ‘Stay Strong’ across their morning commute.”

