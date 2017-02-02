Denis Naughten Confirmed For 'Addressing Climate Change In Irish Agriculture' Conference

Published on Feb 2 2017 3:09 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Department of Agriculture / IFA / ASA / Food and the Marine. / Agricultural Science Association / Killeshin Hotel / Addressing Climate Change in Irish Agriculture

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) has announced that this years 'Addressing Climate Change in Irish Agriculture' conference will feature Denis Naughten, TD, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, as well as a number of leading international agricultural sustainability experts. The forthcoming conference is set to take place next Wednesday, 8 February in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Ahead of next weeks conference Mary Delaney, ASA President said, “Climate change is one of the most important issues facing the global agri-food industry and, in Ireland, we need to take every step possible to ensure the future viability of our industry.”

The climate change conference will feature a series of presentations and panel discussions chaired by RTE’s award winning agricultural broadcaster, Damien O’Reilly. It will include presentations from well known names in the industry such as Professor Rogier Schulte from Wageningen University and Research Centre as well as John Muldowney from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“The ASA welcomes the opportunity to facilitate debate and discussion on this importance topic in order to explore potential solutions. We are delighted with the calibre of speakers we have secured for the conference and look forward to considering the challenges, as well as a number of alternative measures the sector can employ to ensure we uphold and protect the Irish agri-food industry into the future.” Delaney added.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern



