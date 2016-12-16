The Dublin Gospel Choir Set To Perform At Fresh Stores

Published on Dec 16 2016 2:31 PM in Retail tagged: Fresh / Dublin Gospel Choir

The Dublin Gospel Choir will perform in Fresh, Dublin City Stores on Tuesday 20th December.

For the 3rd year running the Good Food Market has invited the musicians to perform a variety of Christmas classics, from 12noon to 2pm. Fresh's staff will also be at hand to treat customers to in-store festive fare.

Founder and Fresh Managing Director, Noel Smith stated "It will be the perfect start to Christmas week and a brilliant way of entertaining our customers. It's a little thank you to them for their loyalty throughout the year, and the Choir always deliver an uplifting experience. 2016 has been our most successful year to date, and we have really exciting plans to invest in the brand for 2017."

Fresh The Good Food Market: Fresh is a Dublin based premium retail group with five locations including Grand Canal Dock, Smithfield, Camden Street, Mayor Street (IFSC) and most recently Belarmine, Stepaside.

