EXCLUSIVE: Striking Stores Have Ignored Labour Court Decision, Says Tesco

Published on Feb 7 2017 5:45 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Tesco Ireland

A Tesco spokesperson has told Checkout that the decision by Mandate to engage in strike action in nine Tesco stores around the country is "disappointing, given that they [Mandate] have chosen to ignore the decision from the Labour Court.”

The spokesperson added that "less than half of all colleagues in these stores actually voted in favour of strike. We are also concerned that we’re hearing reports from colleagues that they felt intimidated at the vote and this morning one of the stores that voted for strike actually reversed the decision. A second store voted no and a third scrapped the ballot altogether.”

Earlier today, Mandate Trade Union issued strike notice to Tesco Ireland stating that it had scheduled strike action, which will take place on St. Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, 14 February. It highlighted that the strike will continue for an indefinite duration.

The nine Tesco stores scheduled to participate in the strike include outlets at Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2; Ballyfermot Rd, Dublin 10; Bray, Co Wicklow; Clearwater Shopping Centre, Dublin 11; Deanscurragh, Co Longford; Navan Town Centre, Co Meath; O’Connell St, Abbeyquarter North, Co Sligo; Manor West Retail Park, Tralee, Co Kerry; Tullamore Retail Park, Co Offaly.

Commenting on the union's decision to engage in industrial action, the Tesco spokesperson added that “the real issue here is that the Labour Court has issued a very clear Recommendation which sets out the path for resolution. Tesco has accepted the Labour Court Recommendation in its totality even though it was beyond what we believed was affordable. Mandate has rejected it.”

The retailer called on the union to explain “why are they attacking Tesco, the best employer in our sector and the only food retailer to recognise Trade Unions, when they are silent on our non-unionised competitors?”

