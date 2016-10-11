FEVE Welcomes Report On Food Contact Materials

Published on Oct 11 2016 11:10 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Featured Post

The European Container Glass Federation (FEVE) welcomes the European Parliament’s report on Food Contact Materials (FCM) which calls for 'better synergies between the Framework Regulation on FCMs and the Circular Economy'.

The report stresses the need to keep consumers safe by ensuring that materials in contact with food, such as packaging, are safe for health. The circular economy package can pose a safety challenge for food contact materials.

The future recycling targets for all materials under the Packaging & Packaging Waste Directive (94/62/EC) must be accompanied by adequate control measures to ensure this safety aspect. At the same time, the use or reuse of FCMs made from recycled products that results in a higher number of contaminants and/or residues in the final product must be avoided.

Adeline Farrelly, FEVE Secretary General says: "Permanent materials that can be endlessly recycled without losing any of their intrinsic properties of inertness and impermeability should be acknowledged by legislation and supported by policymakers. The recommendations being made by the European Parliament’s Report are encouraging and we hope to see these principles endorsed in the waste legislation."

