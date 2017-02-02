Final Line-Up Announced For The Alltech Craft Brews & Food Fair, 2017

Published on Feb 2 2017 11:10 AM in Drinks tagged: Alltech / Wicklow Wolf / Alltech Craft Brews & Food Fair / Cornude Popcorn

The final line-up for the fifth Alltech Craft Brews & Food Fair has been announced. Ireland's largest craft brews festival will return to the Convention Centre Dublin from Thursday 23rd – Saturday 25th February, 2017.

This years festival will host 55 exhibitors, which will feature craft beer, cider and spirit makers from Ireland and overseas.

According to Natalia Lynch, Alltech beverage division Ireland,“We are really excited with the line up for this year’s event. Among this year’s exhibitors are five craft drinks companies which did not even exist last year, showing that the industry is continuing to attract new people with innovative products. The event also offers a platform for companies to sample seasonal brews and introduce new products to a wider audience. It is a great way for those with an interest in craft brewing to keep a finger on the pulse of what is happening in the industry and we look forward to seeing what the most popular trends and styles will be this year.”

Aside from giving visitors the opportunity to sample in excess of 400 craft brews, this years festival will also feature a notable increase of gin producers.

Sam Black, co-founder said: “We are really looking forward to this years event which gives us a platform not only to showcase our extensive beer range, but also our new handcrafted small batch distilled gin. We decided to produce gin because, in short, we love it! Gin is so exciting to make because there is no end of combinations. It is a fantastic gateway spirit for people who don’t really like the brown spirits but are looking for something more refreshing”.

This years festival will also play host to live music from well-known acts such as Spring Break, Rhythm and Beats to name but a few. Also, live 6 Nations Rugby will be shown live over the course of the weekend.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern