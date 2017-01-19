Get the app today! App Store Play Store

FoodCloud Expands In The UK With Waitrose Deal

Published on Jan 19 2017 10:10 AM in Retail tagged: Waitrose / Trending Post / FoodCloud

FoodCloud has announced that they will expand further in the UK with retailer Waitrose. Waitrose is the second UK retailer to distribute its surplus food through FoodCloud's innovative software platform. To start the retailer will pilot the initiative in 25 branches.

FoodCloud first broke into the UK market in February 2016 with Tesco through a partnership with UK food redistribution charity FareShare.

In less than a year FoodCloud has distributed five million meals from Tesco stores across the UK.

Iseult Ward, CEO, FoodCloud said: ‘Continuing from our success with Irish retailer partners, including Tesco Ireland and Aldi, we are delighted that Tesco UK have redistributed over five million meals in less than a year. We are excited to also have the opportunity to work with Waitrose in 2017 and benefit more communities across the UK.’

Over 1,000 UK Tesco stores are now using the FoodCloud platform to donate their surplus food.

Iseult Ward was named this week as one of Forbes 30 under 30 European Class of 2017.

