Only Four In 10 Appreciate Benefits Of Vitamin D

Published on Jan 19 2017 12:47 PM in A-Brands tagged: ProU Yogurt / UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School

Only four in 10 female shoppers made a conscious effort to include vitamin D in their diet when purchasing yogurt, according to new research from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

The research, which was conducted on behalf of ProU, showed that 42% of 400 yogurt consumers are aware of the risks of osteoporosis (bone weakening) and sarcopenia (muscle wasting).

Leading Dietitian, Sarah Keogh of EatWell said, “It is well known that calcium and vitamin D are essential for bone health. Without vitamin D, only 10-15% of the calcium in a food is absorbed, compared to 30-40% of calcium when vitamin D is present. Vitamin D also helps maintain normal muscle function.”

According to the Cork Centre for Vitamin D and Nutrition Research at University College Cork, one in eight people living in Ireland are affected by a vitamin D deficiency.

In recognition of this M&J manufacturers have introduced a new ProU yogurt fortified with vitamin D.

M&J Nutrition founder, Michael Murphy, said “A 150gram pot of ProU makes a substantial contribution to our daily vitamin D intake. ProU, a new fortified yogurt is a natural, convenient, and tasty way of meeting our vitamin D requirements. It also provides 80% of our calcium requirements, as vitamin D increases calcium absorption, and 10 grams of protein.”

The research also reveals that 86% of female shoppers are conscious of the risks of osteoporosis. However, there is limited awareness of sarcopenia with 92% unaware of the risk.

