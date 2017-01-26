Free Porridge To Mark RTÉ Operation Transformation’s Free Porridge Day

Published on Jan 26 2017 2:39 PM in A-Brands tagged: Tesco / SuperValu / Eurospar / Dunnes Stores / Flahavan's / RTE / Operation Transformation

Flahavans will distribute over 200,000 free packs of porridge in partnership with RTÉ and Operation Transformation’s Free Porridge Day this Saturday, 28th January.

Seemingly, RTÉ Operation Transformation Free Porridge Day is an initiative that was created by the show to promote porridge as a healthy food.

“There are many reasons why porridge is the best breakfast food especially if you wish to control weight,” said Professor Donal O’Shea, an Operation Transformation expert. “Porridge oats will not only help you feel fuller for longer but they will also kick-start your metabolism and make it work more efficiently. Young or old, oats are good for everyone in the family. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for your health – and porridge is the best start,” he said.

Flahavans, oat producer has created specially-produced, limited edition RTÉ Operation Transformation Flahavan’s porridge pack, which will be distributed nationwide through supermarkets, SuperValu, Tesco, EuroSpar and Dunnes Stores.

“Flahavan’s are delighted to come on board with this exciting initiative to help people get back to wholesome natural foods,” said John Flahavan, Managing Director, Flahavan’s. “We believe that this is a unique opportunity for Flahavan’s to join up with Operation Transformation to reach every corner of Ireland and encourage each and every household to think differently about how they start their day to live longer, live better,” he added.

The distribution of the limited edition Flahavan’s 500g pack allows for one free pack per household while stocks last.

