Free'ist 'Free-From' Foods Joins Sugarwise

Published on Jan 13 2017 12:16 PM in A-Brands tagged: Invest Northern Ireland / Rend Platings / Free'ist / Sugarwise

Free'ist is the first Irish snack company to join Sugarwise, the organisation that promotes low sugar products. Moving forward the free-from food company will now use the Sugarwise Kitemark certification, which will show consumers that their wide range products are fully certified as sugar free/low in sugar.

Announcing the support for Sugarwise, Gerard McAdorey, founder and managing director of Free’ist, says: “The decision to join Sugarwise is a further demonstration of our commitment to products which are free from sugar. Our products were rigorously tested to ensure they met the Sugarwise requirements for certification.”

It appears that although Free'ists products are free-from sugar, there is no comprise on taste.

Rend Platings, Sugarwise founder,: “It's amazing that Free'ist is offering a whole range of no added sugar flavoured popcorns, not to mention chocolates, cookies, wafers, marshmallows, jams and tea biscuits.

“Most people wouldn't even believe it were possible, but they taste exactly the same! The Sugarwise logo is a great way for these amazing products to get itself noticed on shelf, and we are delighted that Free'ist have joined us in our mission."

The Sugarwise certification is awarded based on the World Health Organisations guidelines on sugar consumption, of which generally no more than 5% of our daily calories should come from free sugars (added sugars).

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern