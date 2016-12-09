Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Fyffes Offered €751 Million By Japan's Sumitomo

Published on Dec 9 2016 10:32 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Featured Post / Fyffes / Bananas

Fyffes Offered €751 Million By Japan's Sumitomo

Fyffes has received a takeover offer by Sumitomo Corporation. The Irish based banana and fruit distribution company was made an offer by the Japanese leading trading company for €751 million.

Swordus Ireland Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo, would acquire the entire share capital of Fyffes at a price of €2.23 per share. The price represents a 49% premium to Fyffes’ closing share price of €1.50 on Thursday, reports Ft.com.

Fyffes is the number one importer of bananas and the leading marketer of organic & Fairtrade bananas to Europe. The fruit distributor is also amongst the largest global marketer for Supersweet pineapples and winter season melons. They have recently branched into the mushroom market.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Repak Survey Exposes Irish Thoughts On Recycling

Repak Survey Exposes Irish Thoughts On Recycling
Fyffes Management To Share Millions If Sumitomo Takeover Agreed

Fyffes Management To Share Millions If Sumitomo Takeover Agreed
SuperValu And Dunnes Draw Level As Irelands Largest Grocer

SuperValu And Dunnes Draw Level As Irelands Largest Grocer
SuperValu Confirms Export Deal To China

SuperValu Confirms Export Deal To China
Irish Online Consumers Refused EU Deliveries Faced With Discrimination

Irish Online Consumers Refused EU Deliveries Faced With Discrimination

Latest in Fresh Produce

Fyffes Management To Share Millions If Sumitomo Takeover Agreed Wed, 21 Dec 2016

Fyffes Management To Share Millions If Sumitomo Takeover Agreed
Grant Awards Worth €28m Announced For Agri-Food, Marine Research Thu, 15 Dec 2016

Grant Awards Worth €28m Announced For Agri-Food, Marine Research
Minister Corcoran Kennedy Launches Revised Food Pyramid Wed, 7 Dec 2016

Minister Corcoran Kennedy Launches Revised Food Pyramid
BIM's National Seafood Awards Winners Announced Fri, 18 Nov 2016

BIM's National Seafood Awards Winners Announced