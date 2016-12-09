Fyffes Offered €751 Million By Japan's Sumitomo

Published on Dec 9 2016 10:32 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Featured Post / Fyffes / Bananas

Fyffes has received a takeover offer by Sumitomo Corporation. The Irish based banana and fruit distribution company was made an offer by the Japanese leading trading company for €751 million.

Swordus Ireland Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo, would acquire the entire share capital of Fyffes at a price of €2.23 per share. The price represents a 49% premium to Fyffes’ closing share price of €1.50 on Thursday, reports Ft.com.

Fyffes is the number one importer of bananas and the leading marketer of organic & Fairtrade bananas to Europe. The fruit distributor is also amongst the largest global marketer for Supersweet pineapples and winter season melons. They have recently branched into the mushroom market.

