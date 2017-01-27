Glanbia Plans New US Cheese Production Facility In Joint Venture

Published on Jan 27 2017 9:33 AM in A-Brands tagged: Michigan Milk Producers Association / Glanbia plc / Glanbia Nutritionals / Foremost Farms USA / Dairy Farmers of America / Inc.

Glanbia plc, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (DFA) Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) and Foremost Farms USA (Foremost Farms) are in 'advanced discussions' to create a new cheese and whey production facility in the US, according to a statement issued today.

It is prposed that the diary giant will own of the joint venture and the balance will be shared by DFA, MMPA and Foremost Farms. The new plant which will be located in Michigan is projected to process 3.6 million litres of milk per day.

Commenting on the announcement, Brian Phelan, CEO of Glanbia Nutritionals said: “Glanbia is delighted to announce this exciting proposed project in the state of Michigan with DFA, Michigan Milk Producers Association and Foremost Farms. Consistent with Glanbia’s growth strategy, this proposed venture will build on our position as the number one producer of American-style cheddar cheese and simultaneously expand our global position as a supplier of advanced technology whey protein to the nutritional sector. This proposed joint venture is a strategic move by all the partners to benefit from the growing, large-scale milk pool in the State of Michigan.”

Reportedly, commissioning of the new facility is expected to take place in the second half of 2019.

