Government Prepares €60m Plan To Revive 600 Rural Towns

Published on Jan 23 2017 11:00 AM in Technology

The Government is set to launch a €60 million action plan to revive 600 regional towns across Ireland. The scheme entitled 'Realising our Rural Potential', will be rolled out over the next three years, according to Independent.ie

The plan, a copy of which has been obtained by the Irish Independent, will be unveiled today (23 January) by Taoiseach Enda Kenny and the ministers in the Department of Rural Affairs, Heather Humphreys and Michael Ring.

The plan will state that 135,000 new jobs in rural Ireland will be supported between now and 2020. Tackling 'mobile black-outs' will be prioritised on the agenda.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Minister for Rural Affairs Heather Humphreys said she has asked every local authority to appoint a dedicated official to liaise with departments in relation to the roll-out of high-speed fibre broadband.

According to Humpreys, "I think every shop has got to go online. Because what do you do when you want to find something, you Google it."

She also said that she expects to see the plan for the roll-out of blanket broadband to begin in Autumn 2017.

Reportedly, focus will be placed on other key areas such as schools, increasing of flight connections at Cork and Shannon Airports and also plans develop an Atlantic Economic Corridor to drive jobs and investment along the western seaboard.

