Irish Beef Exports To Egypt To Resume After 17 Year Ban

Irish beef exports to Egypt will resume again after a 17 year ban following the BSE (Mad Cow disease) crisis in the 1990s, the Department of Agriculture confirmed today, according to Irishtimes.ie

The green light has been given to five Irish meat plants, following an export resumption agreement, which was reached between Egyptian authorities and the Department of Agriculture.

Reportedly, Ireland's beef trade with Egypt, was worth in the region of €254 million prior to the export ban.

In response to the new agreement Minister for Agriculture Micheal Creed said, “I am delighted to see the Egyptian market reopened for Irish beef once again given the size of the potential market there. We know that prior to their ban on EU beef in the late 1990s it was one of the largest markets for Irish beef at the time.”

Egypt is the third biggest destination for Irish agri-food products to Africa with exports of €45 million in 2015.

