Irish Drinks Export Sector Worth €1.4 Billion

The Irish drinks industry is worth €1.4 billion in term of agri-food and drinks exports, according to new data released today by Bord Bia. Last year beverage exports increased by 4% with whiskey cited as the main driving force behind it's growth.

Ross MacMathúna, Director of Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) said: “The drinks industry is the export powerhouse delivering growth for our food and drinks sector, and is wholly committed to making a make a valuable contribution to Ireland’s exciting agri-food sector despite the political and economic uncertainty in the wake of Brexit.

The new report entitled 'Bord Bia Export Performance and Prospects Report 2016-2017' highlighted specific growth in whiskey exports, which increased by 8% to reach €505 million in 2016 and is predicted to double by 2020. Reportedly one of the key reasons for this, is the increased demand in emerging markets such as Asia and Africa allied to the US.

“Irish whiskey exports have recorded a fourfold increase over the last decade making it the fastest growing global spirits category and over €1 billion will be invested in Irish whiskey distillery projects between 2010 and 2025. In 2015 we had sales of over 7.7 million 9 litre cases to over 100 countries worldwide. This figure is set to exceed 12 million cases by 2020 and 24 million cases by 2030. In 2013 there were just 4 distilleries in Ireland, today there are 16 in production and 13 in planning in 18 counties across Ireland. The growth in Irish Whiskey exports is driven by strong demand in the United States, Eastern Europe, Germany and the UK. Growth was also recorded by cream liqueurs and beer with total exports of €305 million and €290 million respectively, which was an impressive performance for both categories.” added MacMathúna

The Irish drinks industry continues to drive economic growth, exporting drinks to 139 markets worldwide.

