Irish Tasters Pick Top Wines For Australia Day Tasting

Wine Australia has asked eight members of the Irish wine trade to pick out the Australian wines, which have inspired them the most for the line-up of the Australia Day Tasting in Dublin on 30 January.

In advance of the Australia Day Tasting, eight members of the Irish wine trade who have visited Australia over the last few years were asked to nominate two favourite Australian wines. The group includes: Liam Campbell (wine writer and educator), Martin Moran MW (wine writer and broadcaster), Gavin Ryan (owner of The Black Pig in Kinsale), Colm McCan (consultant sommelier and wine lecturer at Ballymaloe House) and Harriet Tindal (Tindal Wine Merchants) amongst others.

Covering still, sparkling, sweet and fortified, the wines selected demonstrate the variety of contemporary Australian wine. The line-up will include wines from cool climate regions, alternative varieties and the line-up will also challenge the traditional assumptions of Australian wine.

The group’s nominations will be available to taste in the ‘Inspired Tasting’ area at Dublin’s Australia Day Tasting on 30 January.

Laura Jewell MW, Wine Australia Head of Market EMEA, said: “After a successful event in Dublin last year, we’re delighted to be back again this January, with even more wines, exhibitors and winemakers.

“For the first time at any Australia Day Tasting, we’re showcasing a line-up of wines, chosen not by us and not by the exhibitors, but by members of the Irish wine trade. We hope this new section adds an extra dimension to this year’s event.

“Having looked at the nominations, these wines really do highlight the diversity of Australian wine and reinforce the country’s reputation as a premium wine producer.”

The Australia Day Tasting is the biggest trade tasting of Australian wine in Ireland. The event takes place at the RHA Gallery in Dublin on 30 January 2017, and registration is open at www.bit.ly/dublinADT

