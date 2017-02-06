Irish Whiskey And Scotch Whisky Associations Meet In Edinburgh

Published on Feb 6 2017 10:05 AM in Drinks tagged: Trending Post / Irish Whiskey Association / Scotch Whisky Association

Representatives from the Irish Whiskey Association and the Scotch Whisky Association held their annual meeting in Edinburgh on Saturday (4 February) to discuss products, new opportunities and the challenges posed by Brexit.

Irish whiskey exports now represent more than a third of all drinks exports and were valued at €505 million in 2016. The industry has experienced significant growth over the last 10 years and sees plans for two new distilleries in Derry and Dublin moved another step closer recently, bringing the total number of distilleries to 16 in production and a further 14 in planning with many other projects at other stages of development.

With 118 distilleries in operation in Scotland and exports of Scotch whisky valued at £4 billion (€4.65 billion) a year, the sector is considerably bigger than the Irish whiskey sector.

Miriam Mooney, Head of the Irish Whiskey Association said: “Whilst Irish whiskey is the fastest growing premium spirit in the world, the Scotch whisky industry is more established and is the largest net contributor to the UK's balance of trade in goods, creating £5 billion annually for the economy. As the Irish whiskey sector continues to prosper we only have to look at Scotland to see what’s possible for the industry in terms of growth and potential. The sector is a significant contributor to rural employment, supporting often fragile local economies including 7,000 jobs in rural Scotland alone.

“Irish whiskey is undergoing a renaissance which is being driven by both existing and new players alike and global recognition for high quality Irish whiskey has never been higher. We look forward to working together with our counterparts in Scotland to promote further growth and to discuss the challenges facing both sectors including the uncertainty around Brexit”.

