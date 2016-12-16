JCDecaux Signs 5 Year Bus Shelter Advertising Deal With NTA

Published on Dec 16 2016 11:04 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / JCDecaux / National Transport Authority

Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux SA has announced that its Irish subsidiary has signed a 5-year bus shelter advertising contract with the National Transport Authority (NTA) today (16 December). The signing is the result of a competitive tender process with the NTA.

The contract will start on 1 January, 2017 and JCDecaux will take over the advertising rights and maintenance related to 1,843 existing bus shelters. With this new partnership, advertisers will be able to reach 80% of the adult population through the JCDecaux portfolio across every city and all of the major towns and villages nationwide.

JCDecaux will also install and maintain an estimated 500 new bus shelters which the NTA will purchase from JCDecaux during the contract. This contract also includes the scope to install the first network of roadside digital screens in the country.

Jean-François Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “Winning this contract for bus shelter advertising in Ireland is a significant development which will allow us the opportunity to introduce a national digital advertising network delivering valuable audiences to advertisers as well as enhancing their brand communications. With this contract, JCDecaux will become the market leader and it will pave the way for us to grow the current 7.5% market share for outdoor advertising in Ireland.”

JCDecaux currently operates the Dublin City Council public amenities contract which includes the ‘Coca-Cola Zero dublinbikes’ bike sharing scheme. JCDecaux also manages the advertising contract on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for the light rail system Luas, and manages the largest billboard portfolio in the country.

