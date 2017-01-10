Just Live A Little Cereals Launches In Dunnes Stores

Published on Jan 10 2017 10:44 AM in A-Brands tagged: Dunnes / Just Live A Little

Northern Irish breakfast cereal producer Just Live a Little has struck a deal with Dunnes Stores to stock its range of cereals.

Based at Portaferry in county Down, Just Live a Little is a family business run by husband and wife team David and Jill Crawford. It is to supply a range of breakfast cereals to 30 of the biggest Dunnes stores in key centres including Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The contract with Dunnes is Just Live a Little’s biggest retail business in the Republic and follows a string of successes in other international markets such as Germany, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Portugal and Slovenia.

Jill Crawford, Just Live a Little’s commercial director, commented on the agreement: “We are delighted to have won a contract with Dunnes because of the strength of its commitment to quality food with provenance. It’s tremendously encouraging to see our granolas on the shelves of its stores, especially in Dublin, which are now setting the pace in quality food retailing in the Republic. We’ll be working with staff at all the stores we are supplying in promotional activities to build brand awareness and, of course, sales."

It appears that 2016 was Just Live a Little's most successful to date.

Crawford added, “The deal is a marvellous way for us to start 2017 and follows a year which was among our most successful since we started the company.”

Products now featuring in the retailer's stores include gluten-free cereals, Oatyberry granolas and snack pots.

