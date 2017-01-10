Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Just Live A Little Cereals Launches In Dunnes Stores

Published on Jan 10 2017 10:44 AM in A-Brands tagged: Dunnes / Just Live A Little

Just Live A Little Cereals Launches In Dunnes Stores

Northern Irish breakfast cereal producer Just Live a Little has struck a deal with Dunnes Stores to stock its range of cereals.

Based at Portaferry in county Down, Just Live a Little is a family business run by husband and wife team David and Jill Crawford. It is to supply a range of breakfast cereals to 30 of the biggest Dunnes stores in key centres including Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The contract with Dunnes is Just Live a Little’s biggest retail business in the Republic and follows a string of successes in other international markets such as Germany, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Portugal and Slovenia.

Jill Crawford, Just Live a Little’s commercial director, commented on the agreement: “We are delighted to have won a contract with Dunnes because of the strength of its commitment to quality food with provenance. It’s tremendously encouraging to see our granolas on the shelves of its stores, especially in Dublin, which are now setting the pace in quality food retailing in the Republic. We’ll be working with staff at all the stores we are supplying in promotional activities to build brand awareness and, of course, sales."

It appears that 2016 was Just Live a Little's most successful to date.

Crawford added, “The deal is a marvellous way for us to start 2017 and follows a year which was among our most successful since we started the company.”

Products now featuring in the retailer's stores include gluten-free cereals, Oatyberry granolas and snack pots.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Dunnes Workers Welcomes 12% Pay Increase

Dunnes Workers Welcomes 12% Pay Increase
SuperValu Retains Top Spot For Christmas As Gap Between Top Three Narrows

SuperValu Retains Top Spot For Christmas As Gap Between Top Three Narrows
SuperValu Reclaims Top Spot In Latest Market Share Figures

SuperValu Reclaims Top Spot In Latest Market Share Figures
Dunnes Online Grocery Service Set For Autumn: Reports

Dunnes Online Grocery Service Set For Autumn: Reports

Latest in A-Brands

Free'ist 'Free-From' Foods Joins Sugarwise Fri, 13 Jan 2017

Free'ist 'Free-From' Foods Joins Sugarwise
Checkout Conference 2017 in association with dunnhumby: Survive... Or Thrive Fri, 13 Jan 2017

Checkout Conference 2017 in association with dunnhumby: Survive... Or Thrive
Fibre One Launches First TV Ad Campaign Thu, 12 Jan 2017

Fibre One Launches First TV Ad Campaign
Vast Majority Of Irish Finds Time For Breakfast Everyday Mon, 9 Jan 2017

Vast Majority Of Irish Finds Time For Breakfast Everyday