Published on Jan 30 2017 9:29 AM in A-Brands

Kerry Group staff in its Charleville plant are due to take industrial action today, according to Breakingnews.ie

Reportedly, SIPTU has said that this is due to the refusal of management to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The union says the dispute surrounds proposed changes to workers' terms and conditions of employment.

