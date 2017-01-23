Kinder Surprise Launches New Pink And Blue Eggs

Published on Jan 23 2017 10:25 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Kinder Surprise / Ferrero UK

Kinder has launched its latest range of Kinder Surprise Pink and Blue eggs, containing Barbie and Justice League toys, under license from Mattel and Warner Bros.

The eggs will be available from February to mid-April, 2017.

Levi Boorer, Customer Development Director, Ferrero UK said: “Kinder Pink and Blue first launched in 2013 and the brand is now worth €6.4m whilst continuing to grow faster than the rest of the Kids confectionery category (15.9% vs 6.9%). Kinder has sustained its growth by appealing to many families as the ideal way to treat children due to its high quality, added value and small portion sizes."

The new range of eggs will be supported with a media spend of €1.4 million across Ireland and the UK.

“In addition, the Kinder Surprise Pink and Blue proposition continues to deliver incremental sales for retailers and we’re confident that these new limited editions will be a hit with parents looking to purchase a relevant treat for their children.” Boorer added.



The new Kinder Surprise Pink and Blue eggs will carry an RSP of €1.20

