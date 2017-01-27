Lidl To Host Valentine’s Day ‘Singles Shopping Night’

Published on Jan 27 2017 3:55 PM in Retail tagged: Lidl

Lidl Ireland is to host its first ever singles shopping night, #LoveAtLidl on Sunday 12 February in the newly reopened flagship store in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The invite only singles shopping night will run from 7pm until 8.30pm and attendees will be offered a €20 voucher to do their shopping and wear a discrete badge to let other participants know who they are looking to interact with on the night.

Those lucky enough to hit it off can go on an instant ‘mini date’ in the designated love zone, with romantic treats such as chocolate, prosecco and other nibbles.

Supermarkets may be an unsuspecting venue for couples to meet but shopping in Lidl has successfully matched couples over the years, including Catherine Collins and Michael O’Mahoney who met in Lidl Skibbereen five years ago.

‘It was love at first sight’, said Catherine, who met now fiancé Michael while doing her weekly shop. ‘We did our shopping on the same day, and I spied Catherine through a gap in the shelves. I chatted with her one day…and the rest is history’, explains Michael, who proposed one year later. ‘I said yes! You can definitely find love at Lidl!’

Lidl is inviting potential entrants to email their details to love@lidl.ie or check out the Lidl Ireland Facebook page. They will be asked to answer three simple questions and a selection will be chosen to attend the event.

