Lidl Wins Planning Permission In Spite Of Tesco's Opposition

Published on Feb 1 2017 3:28 PM in Retail tagged: Lidl Ireland

Lidl has been given the green light for a new store at Edenderry in Co. Offaly, despite Tesco's opposition according to Independent.ie

Reportedly, over the past year Tesco has proven to be unsuccessful to prevent the opening of six other Lidl stores at An Bord Pleanála level and the new store will replace the existing outlet at the same location. The board gave the development the go-ahead having read about its enhanced design.

Addressing the issue of Tesco objecting to Lidl plans previously, a Tesco spokeswoman said: "Tesco Ireland only ever raises planning objections where there is a legitimate planning ground or precedent to justify the objection."

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

