Maxol Announces Food-To-Go and Coeliac Recipes For Moreish Range

Published on Jan 17 2017 12:35 PM in Retail tagged: Maxol / Moreish

Maxol has announced its 2017 plans for Moreish, the company’s fresh food offering, based on growing trends in the food industry and consumer feedback. This includes the launch of a new Moreish signature sandwich range with a greater focus on healthier foods, gluten-free options, and the introduction of a new range of pre-packed sandwiches.

The new Moreish range is designed to cater for emerging food trends, which includes a growing demand for tasty and innovative quick serve solutions, increased customisation and a bigger focus on health and wellness by consumers.

Aoife Kearney, Food Concepts Manager at Maxol, commented on the plans for the company, “In this world of hyper-convenience, food to go is one of the key food trends in the marketplace. As consumers navigate their everyday demanding busy lives, they are looking for quick and easy food solutions.

“At Maxol, we believe that just because a customer’s day is busy, it doesn’t mean they should have to compromise on quality, choice or flavour. To cater for the growing needs of our customers we are introducing a new made to order signature sandwich offer and a high quality pre-packed Moreish sandwich and salad range in 2017.

A new gluten free choice is a further addition to the Moreish range, with more people choosing to lead a gluten free lifestyle. Kearney continued, “The gluten-free trend will influence our approach for the year ahead, including a gluten-free sandwich range as part of our new Moreish pre-pack selection. We look forward to an exciting year ahead, full of innovation, as we continue to develop our Moreish food brand.”

For further information on Maxol’s Moreish brand, visit Moreish.ie.

