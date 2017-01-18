Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Maxol Launches Exclusive New Car Care Range

Published on Jan 18 2017 12:21 PM in Private Label tagged: Maxol / Car care

Maxol Launches Exclusive New Car Care Range

 

Maxol have just launched their new Car Care range. Containing 11 products, the range is exclusive to Maxol.

The new products includes a glass and wheel cleaner, screenwash, interior cleaner, shampoo and tyre shine to name but a few.

Car Care is the latest addition to their comprehensive range of oil and petroleum products which are available to the Irish Market, through their Retail Fuel Card and lubricants divisions.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Maxol Announces Food-To-Go and Coeliac Recipes For Moreish Range

Maxol Announces Food-To-Go and Coeliac Recipes For Moreish Range
Maxol And Aware Launch Christmas Candle

Maxol And Aware Launch Christmas Candle
Maxol Helps Fund Aware’s Beat The Blues Programme

Maxol Helps Fund Aware’s Beat The Blues Programme
Maxol Mulhuddart Hosts Latest Children’s Cookery Workshop

Maxol Mulhuddart Hosts Latest Children’s Cookery Workshop

Latest in Private Label

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts Tue, 20 Dec 2016

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts
Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt Tue, 20 Dec 2016

Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt
SuperValu Confirms Export Deal To China Fri, 16 Dec 2016

SuperValu Confirms Export Deal To China
Teen Baker Becomes Aldi's Youngest Supplier Wed, 14 Dec 2016

Teen Baker Becomes Aldi's Youngest Supplier