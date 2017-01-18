Maxol Launches Exclusive New Car Care Range

Published on Jan 18 2017 12:21 PM in Private Label tagged: Maxol / Car care

Maxol have just launched their new Car Care range. Containing 11 products, the range is exclusive to Maxol.

The new products includes a glass and wheel cleaner, screenwash, interior cleaner, shampoo and tyre shine to name but a few.

Car Care is the latest addition to their comprehensive range of oil and petroleum products which are available to the Irish Market, through their Retail Fuel Card and lubricants divisions.

