New Micro-Brewery 'Clonakilty Brewing Company' Opens In West Cork

A new micro-brewery, Clonakilty Brewing Company, has opened in Clonakilty, Co Cork. The company, which has been trading locally since August 2016, is now expanding nationwide in 2017.

The brewery was founded by Norwegian Frank Fredriksen and beer enthusiast Joan Harrington. Fredriksen says: “Clonakilty is at the centre of such a positive mix of beautiful scenery, amazing food, interesting characters, quirky local stories and strong town spirit. We consider ourselves hugely lucky to be able to make our beer here and become part of the tapestry of this place. It also pushes us to brew beer that stands with the best and make the town proud of what we do.”

The brewery’s first two beers, an American Pale Ale called ‘Tojo’ and a Porter called ‘Smuggler’, are brewed and bottled in the West Cork town. A new Belgian Blond Beer ‘Inchydoney Blond’ will be launched at the Alltech Craft Beers & Food Fair in Dublin at the end of February.

The company also plans to utilise Frank’s knowledge of Norwegian beer culture with interesting one-off brews and for several beer and food projects.

