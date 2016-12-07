Minister Corcoran Kennedy Launches Revised Food Pyramid

Published on Dec 7 2016 12:44 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Healthy Food for Life / Healthy Ireland

Minister of State for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy TD, today launched “Healthy Food for Life”, the new Healthy Eating Guidelines and Food Pyramid under the aegis of Healthy Ireland.

Healthy Food for Life aims to provide the general population with healthy eating guidelines. The guidelines emphasises a balanced diet crucial to maintaining a healthy weight, as well as encouraging positive lifestyles generally.

The revised food pyramid guideline emphasises the optional nature of high sugar, salt and fat foods at the top of the pyramid as well as making fruit & vegetables the largest bottom shelf, in place of carbohydrates.

The new guideline also includes information on serving size and dietary variations, for examples recommending lean meats over processed meats.

Speaking at the launch of the guidelines, the Minister said “This new suite of resources will provide very useful practical nutrition advice for the population, healthcare professionals and for those working in other sectors such as education, social protection and industry. As a country, many of us do not have a balanced diet for a variety of reasons and my first priority is to make this nutrition advice available for the population.”

The Healthy Food for Life is a part of the government’s new Obesity Policy, which Minister Corcoran Kennedy also launched.

A pdf image file of the food pyramid, as well as more information about healthy living, can be downloaded from Healthy Ireland’s website at Healthyireland.ie

