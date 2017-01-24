Get the app today! App Store Play Store

M&S Launches First Vegan Sandwiches To Meet Demand

Published on Jan 24 2017 2:08 PM in Private Label tagged: M&S

M&S Launches First Vegan Sandwiches To Meet Demand

M&S has introduced it's first sandwiches that are suitable for vegans. The new sandwiches are the Super Green (edamame, mint and pea filling in a chia and linseed bread), and Rainbow Veg (roasted vegetables, avocado, pumpkin seeds in a red pepper bread).

Vegan products are one of the biggest requests M&S receives from its customers and it now sells over 1800 food and drink items that are suitable for vegans. 

Helen Brennan, M&S sandwich expert commented, “We’ve seen a huge increase in interest from our customers in vegan eating and we noticed there was a gap in the market for food that vegans can eat on the go for lunch. We decided to create two new sandwiches that vegans can enjoy – they are so tasty and nutritious I’m sure non vegans will enjoy eating them too.”

The retailer also launched a new range of Veggie Pots – two out of the three options are suitable for vegans: it's Nutty Cauliflower Trio and also Glorious Greens & Seeds.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Irish Stores Safe As M&S Close 53 Stores Globally

Irish Stores Safe As M&S Close 53 Stores Globally
M&S Launch Croissant-Bread Hybrid

M&S Launch Croissant-Bread Hybrid
Marks & Spencer Food Sales Grow By 4% In Q1

Marks & Spencer Food Sales Grow By 4% In Q1
Marks & Spencer's Bolland To Step Down In 2016

Marks & Spencer's Bolland To Step Down In 2016

Latest in Private Label

Maxol Launches Exclusive New Car Care Range Wed, 18 Jan 2017

Maxol Launches Exclusive New Car Care Range
Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts Tue, 20 Dec 2016

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts
Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt Tue, 20 Dec 2016

Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt
SuperValu Confirms Export Deal To China Fri, 16 Dec 2016

SuperValu Confirms Export Deal To China