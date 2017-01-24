M&S Launches First Vegan Sandwiches To Meet Demand

Published on Jan 24 2017 2:08 PM in Private Label tagged: M&S

M&S has introduced it's first sandwiches that are suitable for vegans. The new sandwiches are the Super Green (edamame, mint and pea filling in a chia and linseed bread), and Rainbow Veg (roasted vegetables, avocado, pumpkin seeds in a red pepper bread).

Vegan products are one of the biggest requests M&S receives from its customers and it now sells over 1800 food and drink items that are suitable for vegans.

Helen Brennan, M&S sandwich expert commented, “We’ve seen a huge increase in interest from our customers in vegan eating and we noticed there was a gap in the market for food that vegans can eat on the go for lunch. We decided to create two new sandwiches that vegans can enjoy – they are so tasty and nutritious I’m sure non vegans will enjoy eating them too.”

The retailer also launched a new range of Veggie Pots – two out of the three options are suitable for vegans: it's Nutty Cauliflower Trio and also Glorious Greens & Seeds.

