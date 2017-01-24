NOffLA Calls For Swift Introduction Of Public Health (Alcohol) Bill

Published on Jan 24 2017 2:33 PM in Drinks tagged: NOffLA / Kings Inn / The National Off-Licence Association

The National Off-Licence Association (NOffLA) has said it would welcome a swift implementation of the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill, during its Off-Licence of the Year Awards 2017, which took place at the Honorable Society of Kings Inn, Dublin last night.

Speaking at the awards Gary O'Donovan said: “As socially conscious independent retailers, NOffLA welcomes the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill as it ensures the highest standards around the purchase, and thus consumption, of alcohol. The Bill however is well past due and we believe the Irish public now deserves to benefit from the protection offered by measures such as Minimum Unit Pricing. The Government has waited long enough and we are looking for decisive action that will ensure the public is safe from reckless alcohol retailing practices.”

Noffla has called on the Government for a full and swift introduction of the Bill.

O'Donovan added, "We believe that the Government should go one step further in its commitment, and realise the true benefits of Minimum Unit Pricing by introducing a ban on the below invoice cost selling of alcohol. The repealing of the Groceries Order in 2008 has resulted in the promotion of irresponsibly discounted branded alcoholic products, driving footfall in multiples where the losses are recouped through the sale of other goods.”

Now in their twenty-first year, the awards recognise and showcase excellence in the off-licence sector. The awards, which included 38 finalists, saw Blackrock Cellar awarded National Off-Licence of the Year 2017’,

