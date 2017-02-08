Do Not Let Love Blind You To Romance Fraud, Warns ECC

Published on Feb 8 2017 12:17 PM in Technology tagged: The European Consumer Centre

The European Consumer Centre (ECC) Ireland is advising consumers to 'not to let love blind you to romance fraud', according to a statement it issued today.

It outlined that with Valentine’s day fast approaching, consumers are vulnerable to being conned out of their money.

Martina Nee, Press and Communications Officer for ECC Ireland, explained: “Romance scams are a lesser known but very serious form of scam. It tends to be under-reported because people are embarrassed and don’t know where to go with their complaints.”

In the statement the ECC advised consumers to be extra vigilant if a 'love interest' starts to make dubious financial requests.

Nee added, “Be cautious if your love interest suddenly starts making requests for money to cover hospital bills, Visa expenses, flights, or another crisis of some sort. It might well be that their intentions are less than honourable. If you suspect fraud then report the matter as soon as possible to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.”

