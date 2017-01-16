Get the app today! App Store Play Store

O'Brien Fine Foods To Purchase Meat Supplier For €5 Million

Published on Jan 16 2017 12:35 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: O'Brien Fine Foods / Faughan Foods

Kildare-based meat company O'Brien Fine Foods is finalising the purchase of Faughan Foods, a Co Meath supplier of cooked meats, in a deal estimated to be worth upward of €5 million.

Faughan meats employs over 80 people and supplies processed turkey, chicken and beef to Irish and UK retailers. John O'Brien, managing director of O'Brien Fine Foods, said the takeover was part of the business' ongoing expansion. The company, which employs 400 people primarily deals with pork, will move into the white meat sector with this takeover.

The acquisition of Faughan Foods is expected to complete pending approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commissioner.

