Get the app today! App Store Play Store

O’Hara’s Release 4th Edition of ‘Hop Adventure Series’

Published on Jan 5 2017 2:27 PM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / O'Hara's / Styrian Wolf

O’Hara’s Release 4th Edition of ‘Hop Adventure Series’

O’Hara’s Brewery has launched ‘Styrian Wolf’ single hop IPA, the fourth of the ‘Hop Adventure Series’ developed to showcase the most interesting hops from around the world, featuring Slovenia as the most recent stop.

Styrian Wolf is a hop that has been developed by the Slovenian Institute for Hop Research and Brewing, and was released last year. It has notes of raspberries, blueberries, citrus, and pairs well with Thai or spicy Mexican dishes.

O'Hara's Hop Adventure Series 'Styrian Wolf’ will be available in select bars, independent off-licences and retailers.

RRP is €3.25 for 500ml bottle.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Topaz Calls On Customers To Participate In Play Or Park 2017

Topaz Calls On Customers To Participate In Play Or Park 2017
Irish Tasters Pick Top Wines For Australia Day Tasting

Irish Tasters Pick Top Wines For Australia Day Tasting
Volvic Launches #FindYourVolcano Campaign

Volvic Launches #FindYourVolcano Campaign
Britvic Looks To Expand Its Brand Portfolio In Brazil

Britvic Looks To Expand Its Brand Portfolio In Brazil

Latest in Drinks

Irish Tasters Pick Top Wines For Australia Day Tasting Wed, 4 Jan 2017

Irish Tasters Pick Top Wines For Australia Day Tasting
Super-Premium Wines & Spirits Show 25% Rise In Sales Tue, 3 Jan 2017

Super-Premium Wines & Spirits Show 25% Rise In Sales
Italian Wineries Set To Showcase Their Wines To Irish Trade Wed, 14 Dec 2016

Italian Wineries Set To Showcase Their Wines To Irish Trade
Teeling Whiskey Plans To Create 16 New Jobs Mon, 12 Dec 2016

Teeling Whiskey Plans To Create 16 New Jobs