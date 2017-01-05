O’Hara’s Release 4th Edition of ‘Hop Adventure Series’

Published on Jan 5 2017 2:27 PM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / O'Hara's / Styrian Wolf

O’Hara’s Brewery has launched ‘Styrian Wolf’ single hop IPA, the fourth of the ‘Hop Adventure Series’ developed to showcase the most interesting hops from around the world, featuring Slovenia as the most recent stop.

Styrian Wolf is a hop that has been developed by the Slovenian Institute for Hop Research and Brewing, and was released last year. It has notes of raspberries, blueberries, citrus, and pairs well with Thai or spicy Mexican dishes.

O'Hara's Hop Adventure Series 'Styrian Wolf’ will be available in select bars, independent off-licences and retailers.

RRP is €3.25 for 500ml bottle.

