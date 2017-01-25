Paul O’Connell Launches Aldi’s 3-Year Community Games Sponsorship

Published on Jan 25 2017 11:57 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Aldi / Community Games

Aldi Ireland has today announced a new three year partnership with Community Games, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017. The sponsorship will see Aldi provide a significant six-figure investment to become the Community Games’ title sponsor.

The sponsorship was unveiled by Paul O’Connell at the University of Limerick, where he was reunited with John Dempsey, his former swimming coach.

Speaking at the launch, Paul O’Connell, Aldi Play Rugby ambassador commented, “I remember my time participating in Community Games with great affection. The community spirit and camaraderie of the Games is truly unique. It’s not only about winning – the focus for me was on taking part and enjoying sports which led to a healthy lifestyle.

“Competing from a young age in swimming, I learnt the importance of preparation, determination and dedication – values I later applied on the rugby pitch. My relationship with Aldi began last September when I came on board as ambassador for Aldi Play Rugby. I have witnessed first-hand how effective and committed Aldi are to the community support initiatives they are involved in.”

Also speaking at the announcement, Giles Hurley, Group Managing Director Aldi Ireland said, “Community Games is an integral part of Irish society that has touched the lives of millions of young people in towns and villages across Ireland. It is a great honour for Aldi to support Community Games, particularly in its Golden Jubilee year. We share the Games’ vision of promoting active, healthy lifestyles for children and young people and over the next three years we will provide the financial support to ensure more communities and children than ever can participate. Making a positive impact in the communities our 128 stores serve is a priority for Aldi.”

This year marks the Golden Jubilee of the Community Games in Ireland. More than 5 million children have participated and competed in its sporting and cultural activities over the past 50 years.

John Byrne, Community Games CEO commented, “2017 marks a hugely significant milestone for Community Games. It is our 50th birthday and it is the beginning of a much valued partnership with Aldi. Having Aldi come on board as our title sponsor is something we are all really excited about. The focus of Community Games has always been geared towards giving young people the tools to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. We know Aldi shares this vision with us and we are looking forward to involving more communities and young people this year than ever.”

This year, in excess of 160,000 children across 575 communities are expected to compete in over 200 scheduled regional events supported by 20,000 volunteers. Regional champions will progress to the National Festivals, which will take place 6 May and 18-20 August at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, Co. Dublin.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil